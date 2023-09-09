The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) are overwhelming 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0). The total has been set at 48 points for this game.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 18th-worst with 251.0 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 53rd in the FBS (295.0 yards allowed per game). With 285.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Eastern Michigan ranks 107th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 91st, surrendering 398.0 total yards per contest.

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -20.5 -110 -110 48 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Week 2 Big Ten Betting Trends

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota had seven wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Golden Gophers covered the spread three times last season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

There were five Minnesota games (out of 13) that went over the total last season.

Minnesota won seven of the 10 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (70%).

The Eagles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 92.3%.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 1,665 yards (128.1 per game) and 20 touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In 13 games, Tanner Morgan threw for 1,382 yards (106.3 per game), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.9%.

On the ground, Morgan scored four touchdowns and picked up 55 yards.

Daniel Jackson had 37 receptions for 557 yards (42.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Treyson Potts rushed for 474 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Mariano Sori-Marin posted 84 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

Tyler Nubin compiled 2.0 TFL, 53 tackles, and four interceptions in 13 games.

Cody Lindenberg amassed 70 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack in 13 games a season ago.

In 2022, Terell Smith had two interceptions to go with 36 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended.

