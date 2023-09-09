Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 20.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-20.5)
|48.5
|-1200
|+750
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-20.5)
|48
|-1350
|+800
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-20.5)
|47.5
|-1800
|+920
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-20)
|-
|-1400
|+750
Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
