The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 20.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-20.5) 48.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Minnesota (-20.5) 48 -1350 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Minnesota (-20.5) 47.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Minnesota (-20) - -1400 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

