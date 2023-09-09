Ryan Jeffers vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .269.
- Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 58.4% of his games this year (45 of 77), with more than one hit 15 times (19.5%).
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.7%).
- He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.296
|AVG
|.246
|.392
|OBP
|.349
|.528
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|39/12
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.