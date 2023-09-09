Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Mets on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and others when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 113 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a .232/.313/.406 slash line so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Rangers
|Sep. 3
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 132 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.331/.467 on the year.
- Lindor hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Nationals
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
