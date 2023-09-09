The UCF Knights (1-0) square off against the Boise State Broncos (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Boise State matchup.

UCF vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

UCF vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

UCF vs. Boise State Betting Trends

UCF has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Boise State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UCF & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +180 Bet $100 to win $180

