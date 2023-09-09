MWC Games Today: How to Watch MWC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can watch all 11 games involving teams from the MWC.
MWC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UNLV Rebels at Michigan Wolverines
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Portland State Vikings at Wyoming Cowboys
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Cal Poly Mustangs at San Jose State Spartans
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|NBCS-BA (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Idaho Vandals at Nevada Wolf Pack
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|MW Network
|UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|MW Network
|Idaho State Bengals at Utah State Aggies
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|MW Network
|Air Force Falcons vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Eastern Washington Eagles at Fresno State Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|MW Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Albany (NY) Great Danes at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 10
|Spectrum Sports
