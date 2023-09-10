The Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will K.J. Osborn hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Osborn's stats last season: 60 receptions, 650 yards, five TDs, 38.2 yards per game (on 90 targets).

In five of 17 games last year, Osborn had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

K.J. Osborn Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 4 3 14 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2 2 25 0 Week 3 Lions 8 5 73 1 Week 4 @Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 5 5 41 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 5 3 18 0 Week 8 Cardinals 5 2 8 1 Week 9 @Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 11 4 35 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 2 17 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Jets 3 2 17 0 Week 14 @Lions 5 5 38 1 Week 15 Colts 16 10 157 1 Week 16 Giants 4 3 17 0 Week 17 @Packers 7 7 59 1 Week 18 @Bears 6 5 117 0 Wild Card Giants 3 2 20 1

