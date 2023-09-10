With the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) playing on September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Kirk Cousins vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2022 Stats Baker Mayfield 17 Games Played 12 65.9% Completion % 60% 4,547 (267.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,163 (180.3) 29 Touchdowns 10 14 Interceptions 8 97 (5.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 89 (7.4) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Buccaneers were middle-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 13th in the NFL.

When it came to defending the pass, Tampa Bay was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by giving up 203.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Buccaneers' D ranked 15th in the NFL with 2,052 rushing yards allowed (120.7 per game) and 10th with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Tampa Bay ranked 26th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 62.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was sixth (36.9%).

Vikings Defensive Stats

The Vikings' scoring defense struggled last season, as it ranked 28th in the league with 427 points allowed (25.1 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Minnesota ranked 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 265.6, and it ranked 14th in passing TDs allowed (23).

Against the run, the Vikings gave up 2,093 rushing yards last season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they ranked 23rd in the NFL with 18.

Defensively, Minnesota ranked 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 11th (38.1%).

