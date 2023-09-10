Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (75-67) and the New York Mets (64-77) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 10.

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (10-7) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (8-7).

Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 94 times and won 56, or 59.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 15 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 10-5 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 664 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).

Twins Schedule