How to Watch the Twins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano will take on the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor at Target Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are sixth-best in MLB action with 201 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .425.
- The Twins have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (664 total runs).
- The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.207).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 199 strikeouts through 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- Lopez is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this game.
- Lopez will look to prolong a 20-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 28 appearances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|W 20-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesse Scholtens
