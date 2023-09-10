The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano will take on the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor at Target Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are sixth-best in MLB action with 201 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .425.

The Twins have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (664 total runs).

The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 199 strikeouts through 170 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.

Lopez is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this game.

Lopez will look to prolong a 20-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 28 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens

