The New York Mets (64-77) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Minnesota Twins (75-67), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (10-7) versus the Mets and Tylor Megill (8-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (8-7, 5.28 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (10-7) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on eight hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.184 in 28 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lopez has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.

Megill is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Megill will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 21 outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.