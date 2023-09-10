Vikings vs. Buccaneers First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Props – Week 1
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Rachaad White (+800) is one of the favorites to register the first touchdown of the game. Which other players have good odds to find the end zone first? We have a complete list below.
Vikings vs. Buccaneers First TD Odds
|Vikings Players
|First TD Odds
|Justin Jefferson
|+500
|Alexander Mattison
|+600
|Kene Nwangwu
|+1100
|Buccaneers Players
|First TD Odds
|Rachaad White
|+800
|Mike Evans
|+1000
|Chris Godwin
|+1200
Which Team Will Score the First TD?
|Vikings to Score First TD
|Buccaneers to Score First TD
|-175
|+130
- The Vikings were the first team to find the end zone in 11 games last year (out of 17 games).
- In those 11 games in which Minnesota scored the first touchdown last season, eight TDs came through the air, and three score came in the running game.
- As far as scoring touchdowns, the Vikings did a good job getting into the end zone last season, averaging 2.9 touchdowns per contest, which ranked eighth-most in the league.
- The Buccaneers suited up for one game last season, and they failed to score the first touchdown of a game.
- In terms of TDs per game, the Buccaneers averaged 1.9 touchdowns per contest last year (26th in league).
Vikings vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
