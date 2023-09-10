For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Rachaad White (+800) is one of the favorites to register the first touchdown of the game. Which other players have good odds to find the end zone first? We have a complete list below.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers First TD Odds

Vikings Players First TD Odds Justin Jefferson +500 Alexander Mattison +600 Kene Nwangwu +1100 Buccaneers Players First TD Odds Rachaad White +800 Mike Evans +1000 Chris Godwin +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Vikings to Score First TD Buccaneers to Score First TD -175 +130

The Vikings were the first team to find the end zone in 11 games last year (out of 17 games).

In those 11 games in which Minnesota scored the first touchdown last season, eight TDs came through the air, and three score came in the running game.

As far as scoring touchdowns, the Vikings did a good job getting into the end zone last season, averaging 2.9 touchdowns per contest, which ranked eighth-most in the league.

The Buccaneers suited up for one game last season, and they failed to score the first touchdown of a game.

In terms of TDs per game, the Buccaneers averaged 1.9 touchdowns per contest last year (26th in league).

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

