The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Vikings and the Buccaneers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Vikings led after the first quarter in eight games, were behind after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

The Vikings' offense averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter last year, and on the other side of the ball, they gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Buccaneers led five times, were losing eight times, and were knotted up four times.

In the first quarter last season, the Buccaneers averaged three points on offense (26th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Vikings won the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense averaged 6.9 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers won the second quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they tied in the second quarter in four games.

The Buccaneers' offense averaged 5.6 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, they allowed 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, were outscored 10 times, and were knotted up four times.

In the third quarter last year, Minnesota averaged 3.2 points on offense (25th-ranked). On defense, it allowed an average of 6.8 points (30th-ranked) in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games last year, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, the Buccaneers averaged 2.6 points on offense (29th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.7 points on defense (19th-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last season, the Vikings won the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Offensively, Minnesota averaged 9.5 points in the fourth quarter (best in NFL) last year. On defense, it gave up 5.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (14th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost eight times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Buccaneers averaged 6.5 points on offense (10th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.2 points on defense (26th-ranked).

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings were leading 10 times (9-1 in those games) last season, were behind five times (2-3), and were tied two times (2-0).

Minnesota's offense averaged 12.7 points in the first half last season. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 11.7 points on average in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Buccaneers had the lead six times (3-3 in those games), trailed nine times (4-5), and were knotted up two times (1-1).

On offense, the Buccaneers averaged 8.6 points in the first half (28th-ranked) last season. They gave up 9.2 points on average in the first half (fourth-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Last year, the Vikings won the second half in five games, were outscored in the second half in eight games, and tied the second half in four games.

Minnesota averaged 12.7 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), were outscored in the second half eight times (3-5), and tied the second half three times (1-2).

On offense, the Buccaneers averaged 9.2 points in the second half last season (27th-ranked). They gave up 11.9 points on average in the second half (25th-ranked) on defense.

