The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Vikings Insights (2022)

The Vikings put up 24.9 points per game last season, 3.8 more than the Buccaneers allowed per contest (21.1).

The Vikings racked up 37.2 more yards per game (361.5) than the Buccaneers gave up per contest (324.3) last season.

Minnesota rushed for 97.7 yards per game last season, 23 fewer than the 120.7 Tampa Bay allowed per outing.

The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last year, three more turnovers than the Buccaneers forced (20).

Vikings Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Vikings put up 27 points per game and conceded 25.2. That's more than they scored (24.9) and conceded (25.1) overall.

The Vikings' average yards gained (364.1) and conceded (393.2) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 361.5 and 388.7, respectively.

Minnesota racked up 256.1 passing yards per game in home games (7.7 less than its overall average), and conceded 280 at home (14.4 more than overall).

The Vikings' average yards rushing at home (108) was higher than their overall average (97.7). And their average yards conceded at home (113.2) was lower than overall (123.1).

The Vikings' offensive third-down percentage at home (43.4%) was higher than their overall average (41.2%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (34.5%) was lower than overall (38.1%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia - Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX

