Vikings vs. Buccaneers: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
Sportsbooks give the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0). Minnesota is favored by 6 points. The contest's point total is listed at 45.5.
The betting trends and insights for the Vikings can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Vikings.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Vikings vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-6)
|45.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Vikings (-6)
|45.5
|-250
|+205
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-6)
|45.5
|-255
|+210
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Vikings (-6)
|-
|-250
|+210
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Vikings vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Minnesota went 7-8-1 last year.
- The Vikings had one win ATS (1-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater last year.
- Out of 17 Minnesota games last season, 11 went over the total.
- Tampa Bay posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Buccaneers were an underdog by 6 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- There were six Tampa Bay games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.