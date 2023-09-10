Willi Castro vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Willi Castro (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .254.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 54 of 95 games this year (56.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.9%).
- He has homered in 5.3% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has an RBI in 23 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 of 95 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.254
|AVG
|.254
|.338
|OBP
|.332
|.460
|SLG
|.343
|16
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|12
|35/13
|K/BB
|46/14
|14
|SB
|15
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (8-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .294 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.