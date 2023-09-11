Alex Kirilloff vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .265.
- Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (27.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.233
|AVG
|.298
|.319
|OBP
|.386
|.392
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|33/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
