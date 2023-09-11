The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .265.

Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 9.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (27.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .233 AVG .298 .319 OBP .386 .392 SLG .474 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 33/14 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 0

