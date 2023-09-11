Carlos Correa vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 114 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .404.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.
- In 14.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 42 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (39.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|67
|.215
|AVG
|.244
|.300
|OBP
|.322
|.365
|SLG
|.439
|21
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|35
|63/28
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
