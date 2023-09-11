The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 114 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .404.

Correa has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.

In 14.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 42 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (39.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Rays

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 67 .215 AVG .244 .300 OBP .322 .365 SLG .439 21 XBH 27 6 HR 12 28 RBI 35 63/28 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings