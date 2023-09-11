The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

In 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Wallner has driven home a run in 13 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (24 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .263 AVG .157 .391 OBP .280 .558 SLG .343 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 39/11 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 0

