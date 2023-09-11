Matt Wallner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Wallner has driven home a run in 13 games this season (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (24 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Alex Kirilloff
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Willi Castro
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.263
|AVG
|.157
|.391
|OBP
|.280
|.558
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|39/11
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (8-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.07 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.