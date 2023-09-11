Max Kepler vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Max Kepler (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 35 walks while batting .247.
- In 56.8% of his 111 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this year, he has homered (18.9%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|59
|.278
|AVG
|.220
|.340
|OBP
|.293
|.517
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|27
|45/17
|K/BB
|47/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
