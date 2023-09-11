On Monday, Max Kepler (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 35 walks while batting .247.

In 56.8% of his 111 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this year, he has homered (18.9%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 59 .278 AVG .220 .340 OBP .293 .517 SLG .430 22 XBH 20 10 HR 11 29 RBI 27 45/17 K/BB 47/18 0 SB 0

