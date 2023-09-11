Royce Lewis vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .314 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 35 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 40.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (49.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.267
|AVG
|.369
|.333
|OBP
|.404
|.505
|SLG
|.560
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|22
|26/9
|K/BB
|19/4
|3
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 150 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (8-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
