The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .314 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 35 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 40.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (49.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Rays

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .267 AVG .369 .333 OBP .404 .505 SLG .560 12 XBH 6 6 HR 5 19 RBI 22 26/9 K/BB 19/4 3 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings