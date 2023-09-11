Monday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) and Minnesota Twins (75-68) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.93 ERA).

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been victorious in 19, or 41.3%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a mark of 17-22 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (664 total), Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have the sixth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule