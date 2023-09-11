The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis take the field at Target Field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Twins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in 19, or 41.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota is 9-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 143 games with a total this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-30 33-38 31-30 44-37 56-52 19-15

