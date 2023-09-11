Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rays on September 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Carlos Correa and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 114 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a .230/.312/.404 slash line on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (94 total hits).
- He has a .247/.315/.471 slash line on the season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow (8-5) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 18th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 6
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|14
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 26
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|3
