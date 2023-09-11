Willi Castro -- batting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Mets.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .258 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 96 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has an RBI in 23 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .262 AVG .254 .342 OBP .332 .477 SLG .343 17 XBH 10 4 HR 2 16 RBI 12 35/13 K/BB 46/14 14 SB 15

