Willi Castro vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- batting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Mets.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .258 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 96 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has an RBI in 23 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Alex Kirilloff
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.254
|.342
|OBP
|.332
|.477
|SLG
|.343
|17
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|12
|35/13
|K/BB
|46/14
|14
|SB
|15
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.