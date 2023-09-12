Carlos Correa vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 114 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 65.9% of his games this year (85 of 129), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|.211
|AVG
|.244
|.296
|OBP
|.322
|.359
|SLG
|.439
|21
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|35
|65/28
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.