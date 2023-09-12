Royce Lewis vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks while batting .312.
- Lewis has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this year (36 of 50), with multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (42.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (20.0%).
- He has scored in 25 of 50 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.267
|AVG
|.369
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.524
|SLG
|.560
|13
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|28/9
|K/BB
|19/4
|3
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 152 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Littell (3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
