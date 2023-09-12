Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) against the Minnesota Twins (75-69) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound, while Zack Littell (3-5) will get the nod for the Rays.

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 56 out of the 95 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won 32 of its 60 games, or 53.3%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 668 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule