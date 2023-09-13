Lynx vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun will be looking for a win against Minnesota Lynx.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.
Lynx vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-9.5)
|159.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Sun (-8.5)
|159.5
|-450
|+310
Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun are 20-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Sun games have gone over the point total 22 out of 38 times this season.
- A total of 23 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.
