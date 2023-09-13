In Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Connecticut Sun will be looking for a win against Minnesota Lynx.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-9.5) 159.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-8.5) 159.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun are 20-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total 22 out of 38 times this season.
  • A total of 23 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.

