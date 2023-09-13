Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) and Minnesota Twins (76-69) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on September 13.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.78 ERA).

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have won in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a mark of 10-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (671 total runs).

The Twins have the fifth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule