Justin Jefferson Week 2 Preview vs. the Eagles
Justin Jefferson will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Jefferson tallied 106.4 receiving yards per game last season and scored eight touchdowns.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jefferson and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jefferson vs. the Eagles
- Jefferson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD
- Against Philadelphia last season, four players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Eagles allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Philadelphia gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.
- The 179.8 passing yards the Eagles gave up on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's best defense against the pass.
- The Eagles' defense was ranked 11th in the NFL at 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game last year.
Watch Vikings vs Eagles on Fubo!
Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles
- Receiving Yards: 92.5 (0)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Jefferson with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jefferson Receiving Insights
- In 10 of his 16 games last season (62.5%), Jefferson went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 1,809 receiving yards on 184 targets last year, he was seventh in the NFL (9.8 yards per target).
- In seven of 17 games last year, Jefferson had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple receiving TDs).
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Jefferson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 184 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|12 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|13 TAR / 10 REC / 147 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|13 TAR / 12 REC / 154 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|13 TAR / 7 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|16 TAR / 10 REC / 193 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD
|2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|15 TAR / 11 REC / 223 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|16 TAR / 12 REC / 123 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|16 TAR / 12 REC / 133 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.