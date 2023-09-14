When Justin Jefferson takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson averaged 106.4 yards on 7.5 receptions per game last season with eight touchdowns.

Jefferson had a touchdown catch in seven games last year out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

He had a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Justin Jefferson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 11 9 184 2 Week 2 @Eagles 12 6 48 0 Week 3 Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 4 @Saints 13 10 147 0 Week 5 Bears 13 12 154 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 8 6 107 0 Week 8 Cardinals 8 6 98 0 Week 9 @Commanders 13 7 115 1 Week 10 @Bills 16 10 193 1 Week 11 Cowboys 5 3 33 0 Week 12 Patriots 11 9 139 1 Week 13 Jets 11 7 45 1 Week 14 @Lions 15 11 223 0 Week 15 Colts 16 12 123 1 Week 16 Giants 16 12 133 1 Week 17 @Packers 5 1 15 0 Week 18 @Bears 5 4 38 0 Wild Card Giants 9 7 47 0

