Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 306 per game.

Osborn received got 90 targets last year and grabbed 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns, posting 38.2 yards per game.

Osborn vs. the Eagles

Osborn vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia let four players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Eagles last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Philadelphia allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Osborn will face the NFL's best pass defense a season ago (179.8 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles' defense was ranked 11th in the league at 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game last year.

Vikings Player Previews

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In five of his 15 games last season (33.3%), Osborn went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 7.2 yards per target last year (82nd in league), racking up 650 yards on 90 passes thrown to him.

Osborn had a receiving touchdown in five of 17 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Osborn's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 11 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 5 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 16 TAR / 10 REC / 157 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 5 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

