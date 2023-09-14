Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Roseau County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Roseau County, Minnesota this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hawley High School at Roseau High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Roseau, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Warroad High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
