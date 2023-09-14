Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on September 14, 2023
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.