Thursday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (76-70) against the Chicago White Sox (56-90) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 14.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (4-7) for the Twins and Jose Urena (0-5) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 96 times and won 57, or 59.4%, of those games.

Minnesota is 11-7 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 675 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule