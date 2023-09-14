The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Vikings, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Vikings vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 6.5 49 -275 +220

Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 49 points in 12 of 17 outings.

The average over/under for Minnesota's outings last year was 46.4, 2.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-8-1.

The Vikings were underdogs five times last season and won once.

Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.

Philadelphia Eagles

In seven of 17 games last season, the Eagles and their opponents combined to score more than 49 points.

Philadelphia's outings last season had an average total of 45.5, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Eagles finished 14-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

Philadelphia finished 10-1 last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.5 7 Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 12

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25 25.1 24.9 ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1 Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.2 47 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 26.6 27.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 6-2-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

