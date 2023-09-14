The Week 3 college football slate includes 10 games involving teams from the SWAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Miami Hurricanes 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 14 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Memorial Lions at Grambling Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miles Golden Bears at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 UAPB Sports Network West Florida Argonauts at Florida A&M Rattlers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Delta State Statesmen 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Valley SN Texas Southern Tigers at Rice Owls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Southern Jaguars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowboys at Alcorn State Braves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Braves All-Access Prairie View A&M Panthers at SMU Mustangs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jackson State Tigers at Texas State Bobcats 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!