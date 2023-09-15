If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Big Stone County, Minnesota, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Park Christian School at Ortonville High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15

6:50 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ortonville, MN

Ortonville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock Public School at Ortonville High School