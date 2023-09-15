Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Big Stone County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Big Stone County, Minnesota, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Park Christian School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock Public School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.