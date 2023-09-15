Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Blue Earth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Blue Earth County, Minnesota this week? We've got you covered.
Blue Earth County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Maple River High School at Pipestone Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Pipestone, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
