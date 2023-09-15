Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Crow Wing County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Moose Lake High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sartell High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Brainerd, MN
- Conference: Central Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
