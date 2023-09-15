Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Dakota County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Dakota County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Roseville High School at Burnsville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burnsville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simley High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
