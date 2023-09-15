Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Hubbard County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Hubbard County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hubbard County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Warroad High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
