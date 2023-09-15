Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Itasca County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Itasca County, Minnesota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Itasca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cherry School at Bigfork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bigfork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
