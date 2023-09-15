Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Lyon County, Minnesota, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Martin County West High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tracy, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minneota High School at Bold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Olivia, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
