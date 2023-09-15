Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Sherburne County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sherburne County, Minnesota, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sherburne County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Big Lake High School at Mound Westonka High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Minnetrista, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Spectrum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Elk River, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
