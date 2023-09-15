Friday's soccer slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is Al-Hilal taking on Al-Riyadh in a Saudi League Soccer match.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Soccer Tournaments: Stars for Flood Victims

League: Soccer Tournaments

Soccer Tournaments Game Time: 1:55 PM ET

1:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Clube de Futebol Estrela da Amadora vs FC Porto

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Orense vs CD Universidad Católica

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Louisville vs Virginia Tech

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Denver vs Colorado

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

