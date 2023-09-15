How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Max Kepler and Andrew Vaughn will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:40 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs White Sox Prediction
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fourth-best in baseball with 210 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 10th in MLB, slugging .425.
- The Twins are 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 685 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' .321 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.203).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Abbott
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Hunter Greene
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.