Minnesota Twins (77-70) will match up with the Chicago White Sox (56-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, September 15 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Twins have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +150. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-8, 4.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -175 +145 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Twins versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 58, or 59.8%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Twins have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Twins went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 32.7%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.