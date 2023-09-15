Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Waseca County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Waseca County, Minnesota is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cleveland High School at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Janesville, MN
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.